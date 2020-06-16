VANCOUVER -- An update is coming from B.C.'s top health officials Tuesday afternoon on how many new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give the live update from Vancouver.

Monday's update included three days' worth of new cases. Dix and Henry said 36 more people tested positive for the virus since Friday and nobody else had died.

There were 14 cases confirmed from Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon, 16 from Saturday to Sunday and six from Sunday to Monday.

But even as cases have remained fairly steady in recent days, Henry stressed the "pandemic is far from over."

"There continues to be no effective treatment and the virus will continue in our communities for many months to come," she said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel