VANCOUVER -- Health officials in B.C. will give an update Wednesday on how many more COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the province.

That update, which will come in a written statement in the afternoon, will also give details on the latest deaths and outbreaks.

On Tuesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced another 438 cases of the disease had been recorded in the province. As well, two more people died.

The provincial health officer noted that the vast majority of cases are still being detected in the Lower Mainland.

"We pay close attention to these cases to try and determine where and how people were infected," she said in an afternoon news conference.

"About 13 per cent are directly related to travel and 60 per cent are close contacts, but there are still 20 to 25 per cent – a quarter of cases – where we are not clear where they acquired the (infection)."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel