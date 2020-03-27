VANCOUVER -- B.C. is about to a get a new modelling system for tracking cases of COVID-19.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is set to outline the new system of epidemiological modelling at 11 a.m. Friday.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will live stream the news conference.

So far, all of the province's reported cases – which as of Thursday hit 725 – have reflected the number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Friday's update, will include a projection for what the outbreak in B.C. could look like relative to outbreaks in other countries.

"What you're going to see (Friday) is our preparations in the face of what could be worst-case scenarios in B.C. in comparison to places like Hubei (China) and Italy," Health Minister Adrian Dix said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

An American Sign Language translation of today's news conference is available on the province's Facebook page.