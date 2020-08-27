VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give an update Thursday on many new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the past 24 hours.

In a live briefing, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry will also reveal if there were any more deaths or outbreaks connected to the diseases.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

In their last update, which was delivered through a written statement Wednesday, Dix and Henry said 62 more cases of COVID-19 were reported, but no additional deaths.

The health ministry also didn't report any more outbreaks, leaving 10 active outbreaks in long-term care homes and assisted living facilities, as well as two in acute care facilities as of Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel