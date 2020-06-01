VANCOUVER -- B.C. residents will get an update Monday on how many new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the province over the past 48 hours.

The afternoon update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will cover a two-day span because no update was given by the health ministry on Sunday.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

In Saturday's briefing, Dix and Henry announced 11 new test-positive cases of the virus and no additional deaths. That marked the second day in a row with no deaths related to COVID-19 in B.C.

As of Saturday, there were 228 active cases in the province, including 35 people who were in hospital, with five of those in intensive care.

With schools in B.C. set to reopen for in-classroom instruction on Monday, Henry spent a significant portion of that briefing discussing the opening plan.

"We purposely timed the reopening of schools to be sure that we had a period of time - of an incubation period – to see if we were going to start seeing increased numbers of cases in our communities once we started our restart program," Henry said on Saturday.

"If we had seen an increase, then we would have postponed or delayed the start of schools."

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday