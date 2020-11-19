VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give a live COVID-19 update Thursday, outlining how many new cases of the disease were reported over the past 24 hours.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will also reveal whether any additional deaths or outbreaks were reported.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

During their afternoon briefing, Henry and Dix are expected to discuss new measures or restrictions meant to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Wednesday's update, which was delivered through a written statement, showed another 762 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the province. As well, another 10 people died from the disease.

The latest infections also pushed B.C.'s active case count to a new high of 6,861, while coronavirus hospitalizations topped 200 for the first time in the pandemic.

The province has now recorded a total of 24,422 cases of COVID-19.

"We have seen a rising number of new cases of COVID-19 across the province and we need to slow this down. We need to put the brakes on the virus and doing this requires a sustained effort by all of us," Henry and Dix said in their joint statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel