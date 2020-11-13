VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give one more COVID-19 update this week, revealing how many new cases of the disease were reported over the past 24 hours.

The update, which will come through a written statement, will be released in the afternoon.

On Thursday, health officials gave an update covering a two-day period, because there wasn't a statement issued on Remembrance Day. In those 48 hours, another 1,130 positive tests were confirmed by Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Henry also said another four people died from COVID-19 over those two days. As of that update, there were 5,793 active cases and 155 people hospital, both of which were record-breaking numbers.

The live briefing included an update on the province's modelling of the pandemic, during which Henry described the recent, dramatic growth in case numbers as concerning, but not unique.

"We are at a place that is challenging for us and we don't want to be here now, but it is our reality, and it's one that we're dealing with along with everybody else around the globe," she said.

"We need to get our social interactions back to those levels where our public health and contact tracing can control the spread."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel and Ian Holliday