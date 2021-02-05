VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get one more COVID-19 update this week with details on the latest new cases, deaths and outbreaks in the province.

While Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled for a live briefing Friday morning, it's unclear if they'll release the case numbers during that update or in a written statement later in the afternoon.

In their last update on case numbers, Dix and Henry revealed 465 more people had tested positive for the disease and another six people died.

Thursday's update brought B.C. to a total of 69,245 infections and 1,240 deaths from the coronavirus, overall.

With 6,943 people still being monitored by health officials because of exposures to known cases of COVID-19, Dix and Henry asked the public to continue working to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the challenges we face have evolved," the pair said in a joint written statement.

"What has not changed are the benefits of our collective efforts. Each of us doing our part makes a difference to our shared well-being. One person or one layer provides some protection. Yet all of us working together using all of our layers of protection is far better."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday