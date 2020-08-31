VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give an update Monday on how many new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the past three days.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give the live update in the afternoon.

In their last update, which was delivered through a written statement Friday, the pair revealed B.C. reported yet another record-breaking day for new cases of the disease, with 124. No additional deaths were reported, however.

As of Friday's update, 23 people were in hospital because of COVID-19, with seven of those in intensive care. All other patients were self-isolating at home.

While B.C.'s active caseload increased from about 300 at the beginning of August to 900 within a matter of weeks, it had remained relatively stable for a few days. But the active caseload jumped considerably from Thursday to Friday, rising by 68 cases.

"COVID-19 requires new ways of living our lives with new precautions and routines for ourselves and our families, whether at home, work, school or when spending time with others," Dix and Henry said in their statement.

"This includes keeping our numbers of contacts low, especially at indoor parties and events, whether in a hall or in our own home. We have seen transmission from even small events, and the last thing we want to do is pass COVID-19 to those we are closest to.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Carly Yoshida-Butryn