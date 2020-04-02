VANCOUVER -- On Thursday afternoon, B.C.'s top health officials will outline the latest novel coronavirus case numbers in the province.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give the update from Victoria.

Wednesday's update revealed 53 new positive cases in B.C., bringing the provincial total up to 1,066.

Henry also announced there are now a total of 21 long-term care homes with outbreaks of COVID-19 in B.C. That number is up from 19 on Tuesday, but Henry said the increase reflects the aggressive testing that's being done in those facilities.

Many of the care-home outbreaks that have been discovered so far involve a single patient, suggesting that efforts to detect the virus early in such facilities and contain it may be working, Henry said.

As of Wednesday's update, a total of 606 people are now considered fully recovered from the virus in B.C. That means the number of active cases in the province is 435.

An American Sign Language translation of today's news conference is available on the provincial government's YouTube page.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday