VANCOUVER -- An update on new coronavirus cases is coming from B.C.'s health ministry Friday, but it won't be through a live briefing.

B.C.'s new test-positive virus cases, along with whether any more deaths or outbreaks were recorded, will be released through a statement in the afternoon.

Premier John Horgan is also set to answer the public's questions about the restart plan in a virtual town hall meeting Friday afternoon.

In the last update, given Thursday, health officials announced 33 new test-positive cases of the virus and two additional deaths.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix stressed that even as the province begins to ease its restrictions, nothing should change dramatically overnight.

In the coming weeks, the mantra will be "few faces and big spaces," Henry said Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday