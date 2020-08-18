VANCOUVER -- After getting a record-breaking COVID-19 update to start the week, B.C. residents will learn Tuesday how many new cases of the virus were recorded over the past 24 hours.

The update will come through a written statement from Health Minister Adrian Dix and deputy provincial health officer Dr. Reka Gustafson.

That statement is expected to be delivered in the afternoon.

On Monday, B.C. residents were given a three-day update, covering new COVID-19 cases that were recorded since Friday. A total of 236 cases of the virus were reported, with 100 cases from Friday to Saturday alone. That marked the province's highest-ever number of cases confirmed in a single day.

As well, two more people died from the virus over the weekend.

As of Monday's update, there were 743 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione