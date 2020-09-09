VANCOUVER -- B.C. residents will get an update Wednesday revealing new cases of COVID-19 and any related deaths or outbreaks recorded over the past 24 hours.

The update will be delivered through a written statement in the afternoon.

That statement will come shortly after the province's premier and top health officials reveal B.C.'s plan to combat COVID-19 in the upcoming cold and flu season.

In their last update, given Tuesday, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry outlined the COVID-19 cases that were reported over the Labour Day long weekend.

Over four days, 429 more infections were identified and two more people died. Both were residents of long-term care homes in the Lower Mainland, Dix and Henry said.

The number of hospitalizations, which is considered one of the best ways to measure the severity of the pandemic, remained fairly steady, increasing by just one patient from Friday.

Officials said there were 32 people hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, including 12 in critical care or intensive care units.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel