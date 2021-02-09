VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get another COVID-19 update Tuesday as the health ministry will reveal the latest confirmed cases of the disease.

That update, which will come in a written statement in the afternoon, will also have details on the latest deaths and outbreaks in the province.

On Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix shared three days' worth of case data, revealing 1,236 new cases of the disease were reported over the weekend. That update pushed B.C.'s total since the start of the pandemic over 70,000.

As well, hospitalizations dropped to 234 – the lowest number of COVID-19 patients in hospital since Nov. 22 – with 69 people in intensive care.

Henry and Dix also announced there are 40 confirmed cases of the variants of concern, which were originally discovered in the U.K. and South Africa. Of those, five aren't connected to international travel.

"We're watching very closely for the further spread of what we call variants of concern here in British Columbia," Henry said. "Public health has done extensive follow-up and tracing back of all of our cases."

Henry and Dix are expected to return for a live briefing on Friday and will otherwise release daily statements throughout the week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel