VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will give another update on the spread of COVID-19 Wednesday, revealing how many more cases were recorded over the last 24 hours.

The written statement, expected to be released in the afternoon, will also report on any additional deaths or outbreaks connected to the disease.

In Tuesday's update, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and deputy health minister Stephen Brown announced an additional 102 cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's total since the start of the pandemic to 9.841.

Two more people died, pushing the death toll to 244.

The province's active caseload, which has been growing steadily since the beginning of October, increased to 1,384.

"Individual actions are making a difference for all of us to stay safe and strong in the face of COVID-19," Henry and Brown said in a written statement Tuesday.

"There is no question that what we do today directly influences the well-being of our communities tomorrow, so let’s continue to do our part to protect ourselves and each other – each day and every day."

Henry will return for a live briefing on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel