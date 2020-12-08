VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will release more COVID-19 data Tuesday, outlining how many new cases of the disease were reported across the province in the past 24 hours.

The update, which will come in a written statement, will include any additional deaths and outbreaks.

On Monday, the province's top doctor announced three days' worth of new cases, totaling 2,020 over the weekend. The majority of those cases – 1,362 of them – were recorded in the Fraser Health region.

The provincial health officer said 35 people died of the disease in that same period, bringing the province's death toll since the start of the pandemic to 527.

During her update, Henry also extended her public health order limiting social gatherings past the holiday season and into January.

The restrictions, which require people to only socialize with members of their own household with few exceptions for those who live alone, will continue until midnight on Jan. 8.

Henry specified clearly that the new rules mean no one should be holding big Christmas dinners this year with extended family members. She also said the same rules about sticking to one's household, or a select bubble of one or two people for those who live alone, will continue on Christmas Day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel and Kendra Mangione