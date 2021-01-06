VANCOUVER -- Another COVID-19 update is coming from B.C.'s health ministry Wednesday, as health officials will reveal how many positive tests were recorded over the past 24 hours.

The latest update, which will also outline any new deaths and outbreaks, is expected to come in a written statement in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, B.C. reported another 428 new cases and eight more deaths. That update brought the total number of COVID-19 infections identified in the province to 54,629, and the provincial death toll to 954.

More than half of those deaths have been recorded since the beginning of December.

"We were able to slow the increase of new cases in mid-December and we want to continue that trend, but the number of new cases and deaths across the province remains high," Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement.

"The more people we see, the higher our risks are, which is why keeping our groups small and using our layers of protection is so important right now."

Current province-wide restrictions severely limiting social interactions are scheduled to remain in place Jan. 8. Health officials haven't indicated whether they will extend that order.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel