VANCOUVER -- A COVID-19 update will be released by B.C.'s health ministry Monday afternoon, with information on the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks.

The written statement will cover three days' worth of case data since the most recent information was released on Friday.

That update revealed 84 more people had tested positive for the disease over a two-day period.

As of Friday, B.C.'s active caseload had fallen to 729 – the lowest it's been since Aug. 15 – while the number of patients battling COVID-19 in hospital dropped to 99, which included 30 patients in intensive care.

The province's rolling seven-day average for new cases dropped to 43, which is roughly four per cent of the all-time high of 1,130 recorded back in April.

Two more deaths were announced Friday.

B.C. moved to Step 3 of its restart plan last week, lifting more restrictions and ending a record-breaking state of emergency. Officials also announced they will no longer hold regular in-person briefings on the spread of COVID-19.

This week, daily statements will be released in the afternoon with information on the novel coronavirus. Moving forward, the province's health minister said officials will be using "new ways" to distribute case data.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel