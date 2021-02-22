COVID-19 in B.C.: Health ministry to reveal 3 days' worth of case data in 1st update of the week
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
$2,000 for 3 nights: These 3 Vancouver-area hotels have been authorized for quarantining travellers
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Metro Vancouver hospital
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Total of 6 schools in Fraser Health have U.K. variant virus exposures
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
Food processing plant ordered to close by Fraser Health after COVID-19 outbreak recorded among staff
B.C. health officials call for 'culturally safe' vaccination plan for Metis residents
Protesters gather in downtown Vancouver for rally against COVID-19 restrictions