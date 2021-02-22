VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s first COVID-19 update of the week will be delivered in a written statement Monday afternoon, with the health ministry revealing three days' worth of case data.

The update will also give details on how many deaths and outbreaks connected to the disease were reported over the weekend.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to return for a live briefing Tuesday afternoon.

In the last case update, given on Friday, the province's deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson revealed 508 more people tested positive for the disease, bringing B.C.'s total since the start of the pandemic to 75,835.

As of Friday's update, B.C. had confirmed 72 cases of these "variants of concern." Of those, 52 were identified through testing as B.1.7.7, which is associated with the U.K.

Another 20 cases have been B.1.351, a variant first noted in South Africa, and so far just one case is known to be B.1.525, the variant associated with Nigeria.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione