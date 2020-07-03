VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will give an update Friday on how many new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the province.

The update, which will be delivered through a written statement, is expected to come in the afternoon. The next live briefing with Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix is scheduled for Monday.

During their last update, Dix and Henry announced 24 new cases of the virus that were recorded over a 48-hour period. They also said three more people had died from COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there were 160 active cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia. Of those, 17 people who have the virus are in hospital, with two of them in critical care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday