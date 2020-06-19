VANCOUVER -- B.C. residents will get an update Friday on how many new COVID-19 cases were recorded over the past 24 hours.

The update won't be given through a live briefing, but in a written statement that's expected to be released in the afternoon.

In the last update, which was given on Thursday, health officials revealed eight more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases in B.C. to 2,783.

No additional deaths were recorded, meaning there had only be one COVID-19-related death in the past 12 days.

One of the new cases was connected to an independent school in the Fraser Health region. That school has since stopped in-class instruction as a precaution, but no students were believed to be at risk.

After Friday's update, the next briefing will be on Monday and will cover three days' worth of new cases.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.