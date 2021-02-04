VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get another snapshot Thursday of how COVID-19 is spreading in the province.

In the afternoon, a statement is expected to be released with the latest numbers on positive tests, deaths and outbreaks in the province.

On Wednesday, officials announced another 414 people tested positive for the disease and 16 more people died.

B.C.'s active caseload decreased to 4,426 and hospitalizations fell to 278, which is the lowest number of patients in hospital since Nov. 23.

The province's rolling seven-day average also dropped to 437 per day – the lowest it's been since Nov. 7.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to return for a live briefing on Friday, when they'll give an update on public health orders, modelling and case counts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.