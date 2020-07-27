VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will reveal three days' worth of COVID-19 cases in the first update since Friday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give the briefing Monday afternoon.

On Friday, Henry and Dix revealed 27 additional cases of COVID-19 and announced a new community outbreak on Haida Gwaii, where 13 people had tested positive. That update brought the total number of novel coronavirus cases to 3,419.

One additional death was announced, bringing the province's death toll to 191.

Friday's update came at the end of a week that saw continued growth in cases. More than 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were associated with two parties held in Kelowna around Canada Day, and officials said more than 1,000 people are self-isolating as a result of those two public exposure events.

But even though much of the recent growth in B.C.'s caseload has occurred in B.C.'s Interior, the majority of cases in the province since the pandemic began have been located in the Lower Mainland.

