VANCOUVER -- Four days after the last announcement, B.C. health officials are expected to give their first COVID-19 case update on Tuesday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, will provide information on cases recorded since Friday in a news release issued sometime in the afternoon.

Henry will also note whether any more deaths and outbreaks have occurred over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

On Friday, Henry and Deputy Health Minister Stephen Brown urged residents of B.C. to do their part to keep case numbers from growing, including over the holiday.

"The care we show each other today will help protect all of us tomorrow, so let's make this Thanksgiving about safe connections and safe celebrations," they said in a written statement.

Friday's statement included that there had been 119 additional cases reported in a 24-hour period, bringing the total in B.C. this year to 10,185.

Henry and Brown said there were 68 people in hospital, 19 of whom were in intensive care.

The rest of B.C.'s 1,406 active cases of the disease are recovering at home, they said.

So far, 245 people have died of novel coronavirus.

As of Friday there were 15 long-term care and assisted-living facilities with ongoing outbreaks. Three other outbreaks are in acute care.

Health officials say 8,502 people known to have COVID-19 in B.C. are considered recovered – or about 83.5 per cent.

