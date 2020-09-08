VANCOUVER -- The first COVID-19 update in four days will be delivered by B.C.'s top health officials Tuesday, outlining the number of new cases, deaths and outbreaks that were reported over the long weekend.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will speak in the afternoon.

B.C.'s last update was given through a written statement Friday, revealing 121 additional cases of the disease. One more death was also reported.

As of Friday, there were 1,233 active cases of COVID-19, including 31 people who were in hospital. Twelve of those people were in intensive care.

Dix and Henry also revealed the province's latest modelling data on the spread of COVID-19, saying the province is at a "precipice," and asking residents to reduce the number of interpersonal connections they're making.

"We have the tools and we can make the right choices," Henry and Dix said in their written statement Friday. "To be successful in this next phase, we need to step back to safely move forward. So let’s all make choices that will keep our communities, our elders, our loved-ones and ourselves safe."

