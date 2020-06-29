VANCOUVER -- Public health officials will provide an update on B.C.'s COVID-19 numbers at 3 p.m. today.

The province reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 2,878.

There have been 174 deaths.

Missed Friday's update? Read it here.

Premier John Horgan says the province has been successful at flattening the curve on COVID-19, which means it can ease more health restrictions and gradually move into the third phase of its reopening plan.

He says the province is able to open more industries, institutions and recreation areas, but gatherings must remain at 50 people or less.