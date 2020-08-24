VANCOUVER -- Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give the live update. It'll be Henry's first update in a week in a half, as deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson handled the briefings last week.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

On Friday, the health ministry released a statement announcing an additional 90 cases of COVID-19 in the province. Those new cases raised B.C.'s active caseload to 824, which is the highest it's ever been.

No new outbreaks were reported, but two additional deaths were.

"COVID-19 is going to be with us for the foreseeable future," the written statement from Gustafson and Dix said.

"What that means for British Columbians is that we are all learning to live our lives with the virus in our communities."

Hoping to curb the spread by targeting large gatherings and indoor parties, B.C.'s public safety minister announced new fines Friday for those breaking COVID-19 rules.

Now, law enforcement in B.C. can issue violation tickets of up to $2,000 for owners and organizers of events and venues that break public health orders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.