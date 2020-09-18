VANCOUVER -- B.C. residents will get another snapshot Friday of how COVID-19 is spreading in the province.

The update, which will reveal the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks connected to the disease, will be delivered through a written statement.

Thursday's update from Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix marked the highest single-day increase in positive cases since the start of the pandemic. The pair announced 165 new cases, bringing the province's number of active cases up to 1,705.

Henry and Dix also announced two more outbreaks of the coronavirus at hospital acute care units in the Fraser Health region.

With the new daily record, Henry again urged B.C. residents to be cautious in their social gatherings and that physical distancing should be maintained with larger groups.

"As we've seen, many businesses are only able to safely accommodate a few people, and the same applies for our homes, inside and outside, regardless of our location," Henry said.

"Just because you can fit 50 people into your small back garden does not make it safe."

Friday's written statement is the last COVID-19 update for the week with the next expected to be a live briefing on Monday, covering three days' worth of cases.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday