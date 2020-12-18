VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get one more COVID-19 update this week as the health ministry will release a statement Friday afternoon.

That statement is expected to outline how many new cases, deaths and outbreaks were reported over the past 24 hours.

In their last update, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix revealed 673 more COVID-19 cases were added to the province's tally. They also said 21 more people died since the day before.

"My condolences go to the families, to the care providers and to communities. We feel your loss, particularly at this time of year and this time in our pandemic," Henry said.

The infections announced Thursday pushed the province's active cases just past the 10,000 mark again, to 10,009. That included 358 patients in hospital, with a record high of 94 in critical care or intensive care.

Next week, health officials will do live briefings on Monday and Wednesday, including revealing the latest modelling data on the coronavirus on Dec. 23.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel