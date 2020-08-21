VANCOUVER -- B.C. residents will get one more COVID-19 update from the health ministry before the weekend.

A statement will be released in the afternoon outlining new cases of the disease and whether there were any additional outbreaks or deaths over the past 24 hours.

On Thursday, Dr. Reka Gustafson and Health Minister Adrian Dix said 80 more cases of COVID-19 had been recorded in the province. Two more people had died and one additional community outbreak had been reported, they said in their live briefing.

The latest fatalities brought the province's death toll connected to COVID-19 to 200.

B.C. also saw a significant jump in COVID-19 recoveries, however, with 96 people being cleared of the disease since the previous day's update.

That pushed the number of active cases in the province from 798 down to 780 as of Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel