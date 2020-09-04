VANCOUVER -- B.C. residents will get one more COVID-19 update before the weekend, as the health ministry will release a statement in the afternoon.

On Thursday, B.C.'s top health officials announced the province surpassed 6,000 cases of the virus, with 89 additional ones being recorded since the previous day's update.

During that same news conference, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix also revealed the latest modelling data on the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

Henry said modelling suggests B.C. residents are making between 65 and 70 per cent of the number of interpersonal connections they had before the pandemic began. However, reducing those connections to 50 per cent of normal would get B.C.'s cases trending back downward.

As of Thursday's update, there were 1,175 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 34 people who were in hospital. That active case count is the province's highest to date.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel and Ian Holliday