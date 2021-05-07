VANCOUVER -- One more COVID-19 update for B.C. will be released this week as health officials will share details on the latest positive tests in the afternoon.

That update, which is expected to be in a written statement, will also have information on the latest deaths and outbreaks related to the disease.

On Thursday, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix gave a briefing in Surrey and announced 694 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus. That update brought B.C.'s rolling seven-day average to 697, which was the first time it's been below 700 since March 26.

The provincial health officer said one more person died since the day before, bringing the province's death toll to 1,595.

Henry also said the ages of vaccine eligibility are coming down quickly. As of Friday after 7 p.m., anyone aged 46 and older and registered through B.C.'s vaccination system should expect to be contacted to book their appointment.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione