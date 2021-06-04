VANCOUVER -- One more COVID-19 update will be released before the weekend in B.C., with details on the latest local cases, deaths and outbreaks.

That update, which will come in a written statement, is expected to be released in the afternoon.

On Thursday, health officials announced for a third straight day that B.C. had recorded less than 200 new COVID-19 infections. That update brought B.C.'s rolling seven-day average for daily cases to 229.

Officials also announced two more people died from the disease, bringing the overall provincial total to 1,709.

Both of the latest fatalities were people in their 60s who lived in the Lower Mainland, according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, who offered their condolences to the families and caregivers of those who have died.

Dix is expected to return for a live briefing Monday alongside deputy provincial health officer, Dr. Réka Gustafson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.