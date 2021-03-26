VANCOUVER -- Health officials in B.C. will give one more COVID-19 update for the week Friday, revealing how many more people tested positive for the disease in the past day.

That update, which is expected to come in a written statement in the afternoon, will also have the latest details on deaths and outbreaks related to the coronavirus.

On Thursday, health officials announced the biggest single-day jump in cases since early December after 800 more positive tests were recorded. The last time the province reached that many infections was Dec. 2, when 834 cases were announced.

The latest infections also pushed B.C.'s rolling weekly average to 674 per day, the highest it's been since Dec. 17. Five more deaths were also announced.

In a joint written statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said much of the "notable spike" in recent coronavirus cases has involved people in the 19 to 39 age range.

"This tells us some people are taking on more risk for themselves and their loves ones than what is safe right now," they said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel