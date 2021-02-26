VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get one more COVID-19 update this week as health officials will release details on the latest counts in the afternoon.

That update will come in a joint written statement from Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minster Adrian Dix.

On Thursday, Henry and Dix gave a live briefing and revealed another 395 cases of the disease has been confirmed in B.C. As well, 10 more people died.

Henry also addressed ongoing public health orders limiting social gatherings, saying officials have been closely watching the seven-day average of cases over the past month.

"We are continuing to watch these indicators and when we have confidence that they are slowing in a sustained way, that is when we'll be able to ease restrictions," Henry said.

"But we are not quite there yet."

On Monday, Henry and Dix will outline the next steps in the province's vaccination plan.

