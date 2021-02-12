VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get one more COVID-19 update before the weekend as health officials will share how many new cases of the disease have been reported.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give a live briefing in the afternoon and they'll also reveal how many more deaths and outbreaks there have been since their last update.

On Thursday, in a written statement, Henry and Dix announced 449 new additional cases of the disease and nine more deaths.

As of that update, the province had recorded a total of 72,305 cases and 1,278 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

With the long weekend coming up, health officials have been stressing the importance of safe behaviour so that B.C. has a hope of relaxing restrictions at the end of the month.

Last week, Henry extended her public health order banning events and gathering of any size indefinitely, but said the rules could be eased if case numbers continue to fall in the coming weeks.

For now, those numbers appear to have plateaued again. B.C. has recorded an average of 437 cases per day over the last week, which is approximately the same average recorded at the beginning of the month.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel