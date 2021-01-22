VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get one more COVID-19 update this week as the health ministry will reveal the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks.

That update is expected to be delivered in a written statement in the afternoon, after B.C.'s premier and top health officials give a morning update on the province's vaccine distribution plan.

On Thursday, health officials revealed another 564 people tested positive for the disease and 15 more people died.

Since the start of the pandemic, 62,976 people have gotten COVID-19 in B.C.

"We need to do everything we can to break the chain of transmission. Right now is the time to do that," Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in the statement.

Of the total number of recorded COVID-19 cases in the province, approximately 89 per cent – or 56,010 people – have recovered.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel