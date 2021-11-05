COVID-19 in B.C.: Final case update of the week coming after local pandemic death toll reaches 2,200

Vancouver -

The final COVID-19 case update of the week will be released by B.C.'s health ministry Friday afternoon.

The latest update, which will include details on case counts, deaths and outbreaks from the last 24 hours, will be released in a written statement.

On Thursday, officials announced eight more people died from the disease, which pushed the province's pandemic death toll to 2,200.

The ministry also added another 596 cases to its tally, bringing the total confirmed in B.C. to 207,716.

The latest data came after an update from the province on the projected spread of COVID-19. On Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presented modelling data showing transmission of the novel coronavirus is flat or declining across B.C.

As of Thursday, 90.1 per cent of eligible people in B.C. had received at least one of their two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and 85.6 per cent have had both shots.

