VANCOUVER -- One more COVID-19 update is coming for British Columbians before the weekend, as health officials will release details on the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks.

That update is expected to come in a written statement in the afternoon.

On Thursday, officials said 587 more people tested positive for the coronavirus, which brought the rolling seven-day average of new cases below 600 for the first time since March 21.

The active caseload also dipped slightly, to 5,691. As of Thursday, there were 413 people fighting the coronavirus in B.C. hospitals, with 141 of them in critical care.

In addition to the latest numbers, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry shared provincial modelling data during Thursday's briefing.

Henry's presentation focused on the rate of infection B.C. has been seeing among people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Nearly all of the province's recent cases - 98 per cent, according to Henry - have been found in people who either haven't been vaccinated or who had received a first dose of vaccine less than 21 days before the onset of their symptoms.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday and Andrew Weichel