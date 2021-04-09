COVID-19 in B.C.: Final case update for the week coming from health officials
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
'A very human situation': Canucks with COVID-19 experiencing 'whole range of symptoms,' team doctor says
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
COVID-19 exposures: 6 McDonald's locations in B.C. temporarily close over positive tests
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
New COVID-related public health order in B.C.: Expedited workplace closures
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
'Speak 2 us again': B.C. looking for more feedback on its COVID-19 response
B.C.'s COVID-19 testing strategy is changing. Here's how.
Don't wait outside vaccine clinics for a leftover dose, B.C. health officials say
Unemployment rate steady in B.C. as province manages surge in COVID-19 cases
B.C. ahead of other provinces in getting COVID-19 shots into arms, but has lost ground since earlier this year