VANCOUVER -- One more COVID-19 case update for the week will be delivered by B.C.'s top health officials Friday.

That update, which is expected to come in a written statement in the afternoon, will have details on the latest positive tests, outbreaks and deaths related to the pandemic.

The latest numbers will follow another record-breaking update, which was given on Thursday. In a live briefing, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 1,293 more people had tested positive for the disease, which pushed the seven-day average above 1,000 cases.

With that, the province's active caseload increased to 9,184 – the highest it's been since Dec. 22. That included 336 patients in hospital, 101 of whom were in intensive care.

The latest numbers were delivered along with a new public health order that gives officials the ability to close down businesses for 10 days or longer if there is transmission in the workplace resulting in at least three positive cases.

Officials said the new order was prompted by an increase in infections linked to transmission in work environments.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel and Kendra Mangione