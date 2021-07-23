VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get one more COVID-19 update before the weekend with information on the latest case counts, deaths and outbreaks.

That update will come in a written statement in the afternoon.

Over the past week, B.C.'s seven-day case average has increased by more than 20. Last Friday, the average was at 42 daily cases. On Thursday, it rose to 63.

While infection numbers have inched upward since the government relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, they're still a fraction of the alarming highs recorded at the peak of the province's third wave in April, when the rolling average reached 1,130 per day.

On Thursday, 89 new positive tests were announced. No new fatalities were recorded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.