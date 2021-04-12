VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get another COVID-19 case update Monday, as health officials will reveal how many positive tests were recorded over the weekend.

That update will cover three days' worth of cases, deaths and outbreaks related to the disease.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

On Friday, officials announced 1,262 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 109,540 since the start of the pandemic. That update marked B.C.'s second-highest daily total so far and pushed the province's rolling seven-day average to an all-time high of 1,083 cases.

Officials also said more than one million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines had been distributed in B.C.

In a joint written statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix celebrated what they described as "a significant milestone for all of us."

"We will continue to work to get vaccines into arms as soon as we can," the health officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel