COVID-19 in B.C.: Case update covering 3 days' worth of data coming from Health Ministry

B.C.'s Health Ministry is expected to release its first COVID-19 update of the week Monday, with information on hospitalization rates and deaths from the weekend.

Monday's update, which will be shared in a written statement in the afternoon, will cover three 24-hour reporting periods as no details have been released since Friday. On that day, health officials announced the number of people in hospital across B.C. with COVID-19 had dropped below 600 for the first time in more than a month.

The number of patients in intensive care units fell below 100 too.

That update meant the total number of people with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals is the lowest it's been since the province switched last month to a "hospital census" model that does not attempt to exclude incidental cases.

Friday's update wasn't all good news, however, as the province reported 12 more deaths related to the coronavirus. There have now been 2,851 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in B.C. since the pandemic began.

The deaths announced Friday were almost exclusively in the Fraser Health region. Ten of the deaths were reported there, while one each happened in the Northern and Island health authorities.

Friday's update included 583 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, though case counts have been considered unreliable since the province imposed stricter limits on who can get tested late last year. As well, the daily case number released by the ministry includes only positive PCR tests, not results from rapid antigen tests.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday