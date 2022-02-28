COVID-19 in B.C.: Case update covering 3 days' worth of data coming from Health Ministry
B.C.'s Health Ministry is expected to release its first COVID-19 update of the week Monday, with information on hospitalization rates and deaths from the weekend.
Monday's update, which will be shared in a written statement in the afternoon, will cover three 24-hour reporting periods as no details have been released since Friday. On that day, health officials announced the number of people in hospital across B.C. with COVID-19 had dropped below 600 for the first time in more than a month.
The number of patients in intensive care units fell below 100 too.
That update meant the total number of people with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals is the lowest it's been since the province switched last month to a "hospital census" model that does not attempt to exclude incidental cases.
Friday's update wasn't all good news, however, as the province reported 12 more deaths related to the coronavirus. There have now been 2,851 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in B.C. since the pandemic began.
The deaths announced Friday were almost exclusively in the Fraser Health region. Ten of the deaths were reported there, while one each happened in the Northern and Island health authorities.
Friday's update included 583 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, though case counts have been considered unreliable since the province imposed stricter limits on who can get tested late last year. As well, the daily case number released by the ministry includes only positive PCR tests, not results from rapid antigen tests.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine talks yield no breakthrough as Russians close in
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine talks yield no breakthrough as Russians close in
The first round of talks aimed at stopping the fighting between Ukraine and Russia ended Monday with no agreement except to keep talking, while an increasingly isolated Moscow ran into unexpectedly fierce resistance on the ground and economic havoc at home.
Live updates: IOC urges others to exclude Russian athletes
International sports bodies are moving to further isolate Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and push Moscow closer to becoming a pariah on the playing field.
The defiant soldiers of Snake Island are actually 'alive and well,' says Ukraine's navy
The Ukrainian defenders of Snake Island -- who were all feared dead after their defiant response to threats from a Russian warship -- are actually 'alive and well,' according to the Ukrainian Navy.
'It's inhumane.' African refugees experience racism while trying to flee Ukraine
African students and residents of Ukraine have experienced racism and aggression while trying to flee the country across borders to safety, leading to international outcry.
Young Polish man arrives at border, returns home with Ukrainian family
A Ukrainian mother and her five children, ranging in age from 17 to six months, are safe thanks to a Polish man who drove to the border, dropping off donations. But when he got there, he felt the duty to offer his Krakow home for shelter.
PM Trudeau to update on Canada's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is holding a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss Canada's latest response efforts in the face of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
How Zelensky is changing the West's response to Russia
Five days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already done more to transform the West's policy toward Russia than 30 years of post-Cold War summits, policy resets and showdowns with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
N.S. shooting inquiry: Children called 911, relayed key details about gunman amid killings
When a gunman impersonating a Mountie started killing people in Portapique, N.S., on April 18, 2020, four children huddled in a home where they relayed key information about the killer as the tragedy unfolded around them.
Doug Ford says 'we aren't far away' from dropping Ontario's mask mandate
Ontario isn't far away from dropping the provincial mask mandate, but it won't do so until the top doctor approves it, Premier Doug Ford says.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo explosion levels home, sends 2 to hospital
Two people were taken to hospital in Nanaimo, B.C., after an explosion destroyed a vacant home and scattered debris over a wide area near the city's downtown core.
-
Investigation into murder of Victoria mother ongoing, police say
Police say the murder of a Victoria woman nearly one year ago is still under investigation by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.
-
Oak Bay, B.C., appoints new police chief
The municipality of Oak Bay, B.C., has announced that its deputy police chief will once again take on the role of top cop at the Oak Bay Police Department in September.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine talks yield no breakthrough as Russians close in
The first round of talks aimed at stopping the fighting between Ukraine and Russia ended Monday with no agreement except to keep talking, while an increasingly isolated Moscow ran into unexpectedly fierce resistance on the ground and economic havoc at home.
-
Less stringent COVID-19 testing measures arrive for Canadians returning from abroad
Stringent COVID-19 testing measures have dissuaded some Canadians from travelling abroad throughout the pandemic, but those measures have been scaled back.
-
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine talks yield no breakthrough as Russians close in
The first round of talks aimed at stopping the fighting between Ukraine and Russia ended Monday with no agreement except to keep talking, while an increasingly isolated Moscow ran into unexpectedly fierce resistance on the ground and economic havoc at home.
-
1 in critical condition after fire in southeast Edmonton apartment complex
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire tore through a southeast Edmonton complex early Monday morning.
-
Jasper makes list of top national parks in the world
Jasper has been named one of the 30 best national parks across the globe.
Toronto
-
Ontario extends anti-blockade police powers
Ontario has extended emergency powers granted to police to help clear blockades resulting from protests against COVID-19 measures.
-
Doug Ford says 'we aren't far away' from dropping Ontario's mask mandate
Ontario isn't far away from dropping the provincial mask mandate, but it won't do so until the top doctor approves it, Premier Doug Ford says.
-
Toronto tenant claims landlord moved in, started taking down walls during legal delays
Piles of junk in the kitchen. A bathroom floor creeping with what looks like mould. And a landlord who has moved in — and started taking down some walls.
Montreal
-
UPAC closes investigation into former Quebec premier Jean Charest
The investigation into allegations of illegal financing within the Quebec Liberal Party under then-leader Jean Charest is over.
-
Here's what COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in Quebec
The Quebec government is lifting more restrictions that were put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Quebec mom loses appeal to prevent kids, aged six and eight, to get COVID-19 vaccine
A Quebec mother has lost an appeal to prevent her two young children from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine after a judge dismissed her claims that vaccination was not necessary and more research was needed on their potential side effects.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | 3 arrested following homicide of beer vendor employee: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service says arrests have been made in connection with the death of a man at a beer vendor earlier this month.
-
Five new COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba; hospitalization numbers drop below 500
Manitoba reported five new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, as the number of Manitobans in hospital with the virus continues to drop.
-
21-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in West End homicide: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have charged a 21-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection to a homicide in the city West End over the weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Bus shortage leads to Saskatoon Transit route, trip cancellations
A bus shortage prompted Saskatoon Transit to cancel dozens of trips on Monday.
-
Man, 33, dead in shootout with Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP has asked Saskatoon Police Service to conduct an independent, external investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday.
-
Here's what the expiry of Saskatchewan's public health order means for you
Saskatchewan residents no longer have to wear masks indoors or self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19, as of Monday.
Regina
-
Here's what the expiry of Saskatchewan's public health order means for you
Saskatchewan residents no longer have to wear masks indoors or self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19, as of Monday.
-
Sask. NDP to elect new leader in June
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party is set to elect its next leader in late June.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine talks yield no breakthrough as Russians close in
The first round of talks aimed at stopping the fighting between Ukraine and Russia ended Monday with no agreement except to keep talking, while an increasingly isolated Moscow ran into unexpectedly fierce resistance on the ground and economic havoc at home.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Children called 911, relayed key details about gunman amid killings
When a gunman impersonating a Mountie started killing people in Portapique, N.S., on April 18, 2020, four children huddled in a home where they relayed key information about the killer as the tragedy unfolded around them.
-
Former CEO of Halifax's IWK Health Centre found guilty of fraud
The former CEO of a children's hospital in Halifax has been found guilty of fraud after she used public money to pay for more than $45,000 worth of personal expenses.
-
Here is a list of items Maritimers can donate to help people in Ukraine
Ukrainians in the Maritimes have launched efforts to help the people of Ukraine. Here is a list of items they need and details about how you can help.
London
-
COVID cases climb among LHSC staff
The number of staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) continues to climb.
-
Doug Ford says 'we aren't far away' from dropping Ontario's mask mandate
Ontario isn't far away from dropping the provincial mask mandate, but it won't do so until the top doctor approves it, Premier Doug Ford says.
-
Heart attack at 35: SCAD, the rare condition that targets young women
Young and healthy doesn’t fit the description of a typical person at risk of a heart attack, but that’s exactly what happened to a London, Ont. woman just weeks after having her second child.
Northern Ontario
-
'It’s a scam': Ontario warns residents not to click on link in licence plate refund text
The Ontario government says it is aware of a text message phishing scam falsely claiming to help individuals get their licence plate renewal fee refunds.
-
Sudbury police charge three with forcible confinement, drugs and weapons offences
Three people, two from the Greater Toronto Area, have been charged after holding someone against their will in an incident on Bruce Avenue on Friday, Sudbury police say.
-
Women's university basketball announcer let go following ‘inappropriate’ comment
Nipissing University in North Bay says a women's basketball announcer has been let go following a 'hurtful and inappropriate' comment made during the broadcast of a weekend game, in a tweet.
Kitchener
-
'You know that you might die': Guelph soccer player joins Ukrainian military to fight in Russian war
A Guelph soccer player has traded in his cleats for combat boots, joining the Ukrainian military to fight in the war against Russia.
-
One COVID-19 death reported in Waterloo Region; hospitalizations drop by 10
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported another death related to COVID-19 on Monday, as hospitalizations dropped by 10.
-
WCDSB holding in-person meeting Monday
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board has announced its Board of Trustees will be holding an in-person meeting Monday night. It comes in the wake of an incident involving a four-year-old child.