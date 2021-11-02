COVID-19 in B.C.: Case update coming after province marks vaccine milestone

Vancouver -

Another COVID-19 update will be released by the province's health ministry Tuesday after hundreds more British Columbians tested positive for the disease over the weekend.

The latest update will include information on cases, deaths and outbreaks reported over the last 24 hours.

On Monday, the health ministry shared three days' worth of data covering the weekend. It also announced 90 per cent of eligible residents in the province have received at least COVID-19 vaccine dose.

As of Monday, 85.3 per cent of eligible residents have received two doses.

The government recently announced that all eligible residents will be offered booster shots in the new year, though some – including those who received two doses of AstraZeneca – may be able to access a third dose earlier.

Between Friday and Monday, 1,370 more COVID-19 cases were counted in the province and 25 more people died. Those figures pushed the province's seven-day average for new infections to 540 per day, down from 575 on Friday, while the seven-day average for fatalities inched up to 7.43, from 6.71 on Friday.

