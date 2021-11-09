COVID-19 in B.C.: Case update coming after active cases reached 3-month low

Vancouver -

British Columbians will get another snapshot Tuesday of how COVID-19 is spreading in the province when the health ministry releases its daily case update.

The case update is expected to be released in a written statement in the afternoon, even though provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are speaking live earlier.

Officials said over the weekend another 1,438 people tested positive for the disease and 17 people died. However, 1,631 recoveries were recorded, which brought the local active case count down to 4,282. That's the lowest it's been in nearly three months.

The province's seven-day average for COVID-19 cases increased slightly to 488 per day on Monday, but has been trending downward for weeks.

The number of infectious coronavirus patients in hospital also fell to 407 – a drop of 34 from Friday – with 121 patients in critical care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.