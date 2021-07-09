VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 and no related deaths in their final pandemic update of the week Friday.

There have now been 148,031 cases of the coronavirus in the province since the pandemic began, and there have been 1,760 deaths.

There are currently 661 active cases in B.C. That total includes 73 people who are hospitalized, 19 of them in intensive care.

The written statement on Friday's numbers from B.C.'s Ministry of Health indicates that the total number of cases B.C. has seen includes "a data correction from yesterday" and reflects "reconciliation of records for cases followed up by the federal quarantine program between March and April 2021."

The ministry did not explain the corrections in greater detail.

According to the ministry, 78.6 per cent of all eligible B.C. residents ages 12 and older have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 41.3 per cent of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

B.C. has now administered 5,565,983 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

