VANCOUVER -- Top health officials in B.C. will give an update Monday on how many new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the weekend.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix's afternoon update will cover three days as there was no briefing from the health ministry on Saturday or Sunday.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

The last update, given in a written statement Friday, showed seven more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases to 2,790.

The statement said 178 of those cases were considered active and 2,444 people had recovered.

There were no additional deaths, meaning just one person had died from the virus in a 13-day period. As of Friday, B.C.'s death toll connected to COVID-19 remained at 168.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

