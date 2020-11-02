VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get their first COVID-19 update of the week Monday, as health officials reveal three days' worth of testing data.

Health Minister Adrian Dix will be joined by Dr. Réka Gustafson, deputy provincial health officer, for a live briefing in the afternoon.

The province's last update, given Friday in a written statement, revealed another 272 cases of the disease. As of that update, the province had added at least 200 coronavirus cases to its total for 10 straight days.

One additional death was announced Friday as well.

Dix and Gustafson are likely to comment on Saturday's Halloween festivities, which, in spite of weeks of warnings from health officials, saw large crowds gathering in some areas. For example, crowds gathered on downtown Vancouver's Granville Street Saturday night, with little evidence of COVID-19 protocols being followed.

The impact of the weekend's festivities on B.C.'s COVID-19 case count won't be seen for about two more weeks, however, as health officials have said it can take up to 14 days for symptoms to appear in those who become infected.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday