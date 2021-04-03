VANCOUVER -- B.C. has recorded 2,090 more cases of COVID-19 over the last 48 hours.

The province’s latest case count marks a grim milestone in Canada – there have now been more than one million coronavirus infections nationwide since the beginning of the pandemic.



Officials also announced that the AstraZeneca vaccine program for adults aged 55-65 will be expanded outside of Metro Vancouver by the end of the coming week.

During the period of April 1 to 2, there were 1,018 cases recorded, and from April 2 to 3, there were 1,072 cases. The first daily total broke a record for the most cases recorded in B.C. in one day, while the second daily total smashed the record again.

In B.C. there have now been 102,970 cases of COVID-19. Today’s update did not specify whether there had been any additional deaths to add to the 1,463 previously reported deaths.

The latest numbers were released in a written statement Saturday afternoon from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix. They come after B.C. broke its record for new daily cases several times in one week.

Currently, there are 90 people in intensive care.

The update includes two days' worth of information, after officials took a break from daily updates on Good Friday. Due to the long weekend, information about variants of concern and new hospitalizations was not provided.



Broken down by health region, this means: 709 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region; 1,052 new cases in the Fraser Health region; 147 in the Island Health region; 149 in the Interior Health region; 33 in the Northern Health region and; no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.



The new cases bring B.C.'s rolling seven-day average to a new record high of 908 per day, the first time the average has been over 900.

The long weekend update also included a reminder and warning from both Dix and Henry that people shouldn’t be travelling.

“An important reminder for everyone is that we should not be travelling outside our community or health authority for vacation or recreation right now,” it reads.

Instead, they recommend day trips and stay-cations.

“Consider day trips only or staying overnight in a local campground or hotel. We have seen too many cases of people travelling outside their health authority region and not using their layers of protection, leading to outbreaks and clusters in their home community,” it continues.



As for vaccines, B.C. has now vaccinated about 15 per cent of its population. The province says it has administered 856,801 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Of those doses, 769,346 were first doses and 87,455 were second doses.

Administrators are also “working hard to deliver an easy-to-use provincial booking system” for COVID-19 vaccines, which, according to the statement, is still on track to roll out next week.

“Right now, vaccine bookings for people 72 and older, Indigenous peoples 18 and over, and individuals who are clinically extremely vulnerable continue throughout the long weekend,” reads the statement.

The AstraZeneca/COVISHEILD vaccine is also available to those aged 55 to 65 in the Lower Mainland, and will soon be available to by the end of next week in several other towns and cities.

“In partnership with the BC Pharmacy Association, we plan to expand the AstraZeneca vaccine program outside of the Lower Mainland by the end of next week to more communities throughout the province, including Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, Kamloops, Kelowna, Nanaimo, Parksville, Prince George, Quesnel, Terrace, Vernon and Victoria,” it reads.