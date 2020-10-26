VANCOUVER -- B.C. will get its first COVID-19 update of the week Monday afternoon, as the province's top doctor will reveal how many new cases of the disease were recorded over the weekend.

Dr. Bonnie Henry's briefing, which will cover a three-day period, will also reveal whether there were any more deaths or outbreaks.

Last week's updates on the spread of the coronavirus saw records broken two days in a row, with the province topping 2,000 active cases of the disease for the first time ever.

As of Friday, there were 2,009 active COVID-19 cases province-wide, with 75 people in hospital. That update marked the third consecutive day on which B.C. added more than 200 cases to its total and had the second-highest daily total ever recorded, behind only Thursday's record-setting 274 cases.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 12,554 total cases of COVID-19 recorded in B.C. and 256 deaths.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday